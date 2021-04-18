Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. 115,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.