Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Short Interest Update

Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS DVLY remained flat at $$0.73 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Deer Valley has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Get Deer Valley alerts:

Deer Valley Company Profile

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deer Valley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deer Valley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.