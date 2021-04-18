Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.14. 1,126,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.21. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.