DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $621,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.