DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 41,000 NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NantKwest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NantKwest by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NantKwest by 21.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NantKwest by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NantKwest during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantKwest stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other NantKwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $232,071.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,207,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,843,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 82,070 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $1,694,745.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,252,610 shares in the company, valued at $67,166,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,106 in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NantKwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

