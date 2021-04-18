DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,200 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

