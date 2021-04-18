DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,900 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

