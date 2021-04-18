Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $81,769.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00676512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

