Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Up 44.3% in March

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of DNN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 12,278,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,864,139. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $849.73 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

