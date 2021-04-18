Detalus Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. 762,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.