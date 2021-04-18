Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises about 0.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after buying an additional 374,172 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. 696,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.