Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $63,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

