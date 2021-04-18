Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €15.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

DEQ opened at €18.50 ($21.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.18 and its 200-day moving average is €16.41. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €19.50 ($22.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

