Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.80 ($55.06).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €40.04 and its 200-day moving average is €41.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

