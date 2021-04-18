Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS HZNOF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

