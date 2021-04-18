Dfpg Investments LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 524.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 487,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

