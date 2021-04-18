DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.65

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $84.35, with a volume of 1827204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.79.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

