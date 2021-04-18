Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,016 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sony were worth $55,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sony by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

