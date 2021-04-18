Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 46,890 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $58,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 508.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 158,626 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $62.95 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

