Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.44% of National Bank worth $54,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NYSE NBHC opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.