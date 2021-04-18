Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $57,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,627,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.