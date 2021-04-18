Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $59,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

