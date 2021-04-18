Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,670,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Glatfelter worth $60,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,117,000 after buying an additional 252,126 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $759,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $758.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

