Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Scholastic worth $61,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

