Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 151,541 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of ArcelorMittal worth $57,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 95,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 95.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,250 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

