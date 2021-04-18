Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 284 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $55,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grubhub by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,176,000 after purchasing an additional 178,675 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,220 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 464,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 810,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,223,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $833,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

