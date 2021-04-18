Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSITF. Investec upgraded Dixons Carphone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DSITF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

