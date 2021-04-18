DnB Asset Management AS Has $51.86 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JD.com were worth $51,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 68.8% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 231,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

JD.com stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

