DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,832,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364,632 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for about 1.6% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 6.10% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $212,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 over the last three months. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.