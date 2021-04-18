DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 151,696 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,696 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

