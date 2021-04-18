DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 217,111 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 131.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,111 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $92,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

