Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 2.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

