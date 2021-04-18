Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,476.90 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,482.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,352.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,095.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,277.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.