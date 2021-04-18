Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60.

