Donut 24 Hour Volume Hits $692,584.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Donut has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $692,584.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00277942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.00717725 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00025365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,556.34 or 0.99497911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.02 or 0.00837150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.