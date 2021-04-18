Dora Factory (DORA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.40 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $28.27 or 0.00049719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $42.89 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.35 or 0.00681310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.08 or 0.06358609 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.