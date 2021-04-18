DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $57.48

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $60.19. DraftKings shares last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 252,276 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

