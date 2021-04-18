Drep [new] (DREP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.67 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00003074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $67.52 million and $7.67 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00677127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00038225 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

