DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 363,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.9 days.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.92. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $212.20.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

