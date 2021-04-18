Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after buying an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 1,006,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,732. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -407.73.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.