Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after buying an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 1,006,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,732. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -407.73.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

