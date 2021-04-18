Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $104.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

