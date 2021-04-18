e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $31.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,755 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,825. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

