Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 1,161,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.