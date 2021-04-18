Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.4% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $141.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

