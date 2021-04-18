Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 587 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $388.19 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $224.10 and a 1 year high of $387.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.21 and its 200 day moving average is $345.84.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

