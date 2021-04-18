Eaton Vance Management Takes $127,000 Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Orange by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

