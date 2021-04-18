Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVF stock remained flat at $$6.66 on Friday. 45,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.