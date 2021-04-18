Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,360,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

NYSE EVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 126,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,257. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.