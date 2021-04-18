Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 531 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Planning Group increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,411.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

