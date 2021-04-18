ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.36%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

